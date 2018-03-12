To keep consistent clocks, 'Spring Forward' and 'Fall Back' could be scrapped

The Monday following the 'Spring Forward' change for Daylight Saving Time can be a drowsy one for many. However, relief could be on the way.

There are bills filed in the State House that would end the biannual clock changes for good.

Like clockwork twice each year, staff at the Wristwatch Doc, LLC, in Cayce, SC, wind-up for business.

“We do have to set a lot of watches for Daylight Savings Time when you spring forward and fall back," Rob Gardner says.

Rob Gardner and Todd Waites are expert watch repairmen. The two give new life to old timepieces. But they feel it could be time for a new practice in South Carolina.

“It’s kind of a scramble to ‘Oh yeah! That’s right!’ It’s not, not natural," Todd Waites says.

“I would prefer to be able to go home in the daylight and still have some time to enjoy myself when I got home, versus it being dark when you head out," Gardner says.

Most people WIS-TV caught-up with were in favor of making Daylight Saving Time permanent; Senator Harvey Peeler (R- Cherokee), who filed a bill in the Senate, says most he's heard from agree. Peeler's bill would have a committee get together with other states and discuss what time should be the new norm, and study its effects. He feels added daylight hours could be good for the state's tourism industry.

“I’m trying to make your life less aggravating, and this is a supreme aggravation two times a year brought on by the government… But most of the folks I talk with say, ‘pick a time and leave it.’ …And that, that won’t be an easy task, but it’s a task worth trying," Peeler says.

Just last week, Florida's legislature passed a bill to make Daylight Saving Time stay. However, it takes an act of Congress to fix that time.

Waites is from Arizona; there’s no Daylight Saving Time change where his family lives. For that reason, he says it would be good to keep the clock consistent here.

“That’s great ‘cause if I’m calling my mom in Arizona, sometimes it’s three hours, sometimes it’s two hours different, so it’ll always be the same," he says.

Peeler's bill passed the Senate and is now in the House. Meanwhile, there's a House bill on the topic, too. That bill would put the question of whether or not to do away with Daylight Saving Time on a ballot.

