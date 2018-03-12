Passenger in fatal Garners Ferry Road crash identified

A crash on Garners Ferry Road killed one passenger and sent three others to the hospital. (Source: WIS)

The Richland County Coroner's Office has released the identity of a passenger who was killed in a fatal vehicle collision that shut down Garners Ferry Road for two hours on Sunday.

Bessie Lee Durham, 78, was wearing a seatbelt, but was on the receiving end of a direct hit as a Nissan crashed into the Mazda Durham was riding in when the driver of the Mazda made a left-hand turn without yielding the right-of-way to the Nissan.

The driver and passenger of the Nissan, along with the driver of the Mazda, were transported to Richland Memorial for injuries sustained in the crash.

Coroner Gary Watts confirms that the cause of death for Durham was blunt force injuries due to being involved in a motor vehicle collision.

The collision remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

