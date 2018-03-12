SCDC arrests intruder for attempting to smuggle contraband into correctional facility

Kadeem Cobb was arrested for attempting to introduce contraband into Perry Correctional Institution. (Source: Greenville County Detention Center)

The South Carolina Department of Corrections Police Services arrested a man for attempting to bring contraband into Perry Correctional Institution.

Kadeem Laron Cobb trespassed on SCDC property and was found attempting to introduce contraband, including marijuana, cell phones and tobacco on Saturday March 12 according to SCDC.

Cobb has been charged with possession with intent to distribute,trespassing on SCDC property and attempting to furnish a prisoner with contraband.

