Join LMC for the McDaniels Automotive Group Gala

Join the Lexington Medical Center Foundation on March 29 for the McDaniels Automotive Group Gala. This event will raise money to expand 3-D mammography throughout Lexington Medical Center’s network of care. Buy tickets at McDanielsGolfClassic.com.
1111 Bull St.
Columbia, SC 29201
(803) 799-1010
publicfile@wistv.com
(803) 799-1010Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.