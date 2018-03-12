Police: A group of children made the horrifying discovery of skeletal remains in the woods

A group of kids playing on a regular Sunday afternoon made a horrifying discovery, according to the Sumter Police Department.

Those children located the skeletal remains of a person in a wooded area off Gaines Road around 6:30 p.m.

The children immediately told their parents of the discovery and the parents called police.

The Sumter County Coroner's Office is looking to determine the identity of the victim. An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.