Police: A group of children made the horrifying discovery of skeletal remains in the woods

A babysitter is charged with abusing a 3-year-old girl whose family says is brain dead.More >>
A babysitter is charged with abusing a 3-year-old girl whose family says is brain dead.More >>
The suspect faces several charges, including homicide, kidnapping and child abuse.More >>
The suspect faces several charges, including homicide, kidnapping and child abuse.More >>
The Charleston County Coroner's Office says a family killed in a quadruple homicide near Mount Pleasant died from blunt trauma.More >>
The Charleston County Coroner's Office says a family killed in a quadruple homicide near Mount Pleasant died from blunt trauma.More >>
The National School Walkout will take place Wednesday, March 14, at 10 a.m. across all time zones in the United States.More >>
The National School Walkout will take place Wednesday, March 14, at 10 a.m. across all time zones in the United States.More >>
Authorities say a package that exploded inside of an Austin home, killing a teenager and wounding a woman, is linked to a deadly package sent to another home in Texas' capital city earlier this month.More >>
Authorities say a package that exploded inside of an Austin home, killing a teenager and wounding a woman, is linked to a deadly package sent to another home in Texas' capital city earlier this month.More >>
A 9-year-old Sumter boy is being called a hero after coming to the aid of his neighbor in his most dire time of need.More >>
A 9-year-old Sumter boy is being called a hero after coming to the aid of his neighbor in his most dire time of need.More >>
The Charleston County Coroner's Office says a family killed in a quadruple homicide near Mount Pleasant died from blunt trauma.More >>
The Charleston County Coroner's Office says a family killed in a quadruple homicide near Mount Pleasant died from blunt trauma.More >>
Trump's plan to prevent school shootings focuses on gun training for teachers as well as mental health improvements but backs off raising the minimum purchase age for assault weapons.More >>
Trump's plan to prevent school shootings focuses on gun training for teachers as well as mental health improvements but backs off raising the minimum purchase age for assault weapons.More >>
A 17-year-old has been arrested following an investigation surrounding car break-ins throughout the area and a car theft, according to deputies.More >>
A 17-year-old has been arrested following an investigation surrounding car break-ins throughout the area and a car theft, according to deputies.More >>
An airport official says a US-Bangla Airlines passenger plane has crashed as it landed at Kathmandu airport.More >>
An airport official says a US-Bangla Airlines passenger plane has crashed as it landed at Kathmandu airport.More >>
Authorities say a package that exploded inside of an Austin home, killing a teenager and wounding a woman, is linked to a deadly package sent to another home in Texas' capital city earlier this month.More >>
Authorities say a package that exploded inside of an Austin home, killing a teenager and wounding a woman, is linked to a deadly package sent to another home in Texas' capital city earlier this month.More >>
Nine sex traffickers have been sentenced to federal prison time in South Carolina, including four from Columbia.More >>
Nine sex traffickers have been sentenced to federal prison time in South Carolina, including four from Columbia.More >>
A YouTube video named "List of people who ought to be killed" has landed a Lexington County man in jail for making online threats.More >>
A YouTube video named "List of people who ought to be killed" has landed a Lexington County man in jail for making online threats.More >>
A chilly, rainy Monday is on the way as we have a very interesting forecast with a number of players trying to take center stage!More >>
A chilly, rainy Monday is on the way as we have a very interesting forecast with a number of players trying to take center stage!More >>