Lanes back open after vehicle fire on I-77S near Killian Rd. causes delays

By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
Lanes are now back open after a vehicle fire on I-77SB near Killian Road caused traffic delays on Monday morning.  

There are no reported injuries at this time. 

WIS will continue to update this story. 

