Collision on I-77N involving tractor trailer now cleared

A collision on I-77N involving a tractor trailer is now cleared. All lanes are now back open.

A tractor trailer ran off I-77N near Bluff Rd.

The incident occurred around 6:21 a.m. on Monday according to South Carolina Department of Transportation.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

WIS will continue to update this story.

