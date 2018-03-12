Collision on I-77N involving tractor trailer now cleared - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Collision on I-77N involving tractor trailer now cleared

By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

A collision on I-77N involving a tractor trailer is now cleared. All lanes are now back open.

A tractor trailer ran off I-77N near Bluff Rd. 

The incident occurred around 6:21 a.m. on Monday according to South Carolina Department of Transportation. 

There are no reported injuries at this time. 

