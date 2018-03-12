FIRST ALERT: This rainy and cold Monday is bringing a light wintry mix to the Midlands

A chilly, rainy Monday is on the way as we have a very interesting forecast with a number of players trying to take center stage!

Monday saw a light wintry mix with sleet and flurries mixing in with the rain that will continue through early Monday evening. We're not expecting any accumulation with this wintry mix and the chances for black ice on roadways for your commute Tuesday morning are minimal.

The wintry mix is nothing to panic about - we've gotten viewer reports of flurries and sleet spotted in the Midlands and just wanted to make folks aware.

For Tuesday, portions of the Midlands is under a freeze watch and warning from 4 a.m. Tuesday through 9 a.m. Tuesday. Temperatures will be near freezing, which could hurt plants and additional crops and vegetation through the area.

Once all of this moves out, the cold air moves in for much of the work week. We’ll see two dry cold fronts move through the state, giving us another hard freeze likely for Wednesday and Thursday morning.

Things look to warm up by the end of the week.

Forecast:

Monday night: Clearing skies late, colder. Lows in the middle 30s

Tuesday: Sunny, breezy and brisk! Highs in the middle 50s

Wednesday: Mix of Sun and Clouds, breezy and cooler. Highs Near 50

