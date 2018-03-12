Chilly, wet day ahead for Monday

A freeze WATCH is in effect until 9 a.m. on Tuesday for the Midlands.



A chilly, rainy Monday is on the way as we have a very interesting forecast with a number of players trying to take center stage!

We have two areas of Low pressure that will keep us cool and damp during much of the day as one Low sits off our coast (that’s the one that will move to the North and East, developing into yet another Nor’easter.)

A second Low in Georgia will be here by Midday, giving us more showers/rain.

Along with this is weak High pressure to our North. With the two Lows and High to the North, it’s looking like a Wedge will set up today. This gives us our northeast wind and periods of rain.

These systems (in their own special way) could drag enough cold air behind them to give the far Northern Midlands and those south of Charlotte a very brief burst of snow by the afternoon into the early evening.

There would be NO accumulation or travel issues.

Once all of this moves out, the cold air moves in for much of the work week. We’ll see two dry cold fronts move through the state, giving us another hard freeze likely for Wednesday and Thursday morning.



Things look to warm up by the end of the week.

Forecast:



Today: Cloudy and cool with periods of showers and rain. Highs Lower 50s then falling during the day. Rain chance 90%



Tonight: Clearing skies late, colder. Lows in the middle 30s



Tuesday: Sunny, breezy and brisk! Highs middle 50s



Wednesday: Mix of Sun and Clouds, breezy and cooler. Highs Near 50

