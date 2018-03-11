The hidden health cost of Daylight Saving Time

Do you feel like you didn’t get enough sleep Sunday morning, or maybe you feel like you lost an hour?

That’s because Daylight Saving Time went into effect at 2 a.m., springing the clock forward by an hour.

Losing one hour may not seem like much, but studies show the small change can be a big deal for your health.

According to a 2016 study from the American Academy of Neurology, the study found the overall rate for stroke was 8% higher in the two days after daylight saving time.

The study also showed people with cancer were 25 percent more likely to have a stroke after daylight saving time than during another period.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, many people aren’t getting enough sleep to begin with.

A 2012 study from the University of Alabama at Birmingham found the following Monday, people have about 40 minutes less sleep, and because people are already short on sleep to begin with, the effects of 40 minutes are noticeable.

Most adults need seven to nine hours of sleep to function properly.

Daylight Saving Time began in the United States back in 1918.

73 countries are still practicing this system.

