The hidden health cost of Daylight Saving Time - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

The hidden health cost of Daylight Saving Time

By Jenna Cisneros, Reporter
Connect
Clocks turn ahead one hour early Sunday morning as a part of Daylight Saving Time. (Source: APImages) Clocks turn ahead one hour early Sunday morning as a part of Daylight Saving Time. (Source: APImages)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Do you feel like you didn’t get enough sleep Sunday morning, or maybe you feel like you lost an hour?

That’s because Daylight Saving Time went into effect at 2 a.m., springing the clock forward by an hour.

Losing one hour may not seem like much, but studies show the small change can be a big deal for your health.

According to a 2016 study from the American Academy of Neurology, the study found the overall rate for stroke was 8% higher in the two days after daylight saving time.

The study also showed people with cancer were 25 percent more likely to have a stroke after daylight saving time than during another period. 

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, many people aren’t getting enough sleep to begin with. 

A 2012 study from the University of Alabama at Birmingham found the following Monday, people have about 40 minutes less sleep, and because people are already short on sleep to begin with, the effects of 40 minutes are noticeable.

Most adults need seven to nine hours of sleep to function properly.

Daylight Saving Time began in the United States back in 1918.

73 countries are still practicing this system.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • 2 killed, 3 critically injured in NYC helicopter crash

    2 killed, 3 critically injured in NYC helicopter crash

    Sunday, March 11 2018 8:10 PM EDT2018-03-12 00:10:43 GMT
    Monday, March 12 2018 1:52 AM EDT2018-03-12 05:52:16 GMT
    It was not immediately known how many people were aboard the aircraft at the time. (Source: Twitter/@FDNY)It was not immediately known how many people were aboard the aircraft at the time. (Source: Twitter/@FDNY)

    Officials say a helicopter has crashed into the East River off Manhattan.

    More >>

    Officials say a helicopter has crashed into the East River off Manhattan.

    More >>

  • Student walkout over guns poses balancing act for schools

    Student walkout over guns poses balancing act for schools

    Sunday, March 11 2018 9:00 AM EDT2018-03-11 13:00:14 GMT
    Monday, March 12 2018 1:43 AM EDT2018-03-12 05:43:32 GMT
    (Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via AP). In this Feb. 28, 2018 photo, Somerville High School students sit on the sidewalk on Highland Avenue during a student walkout at the school in Somerville, Mass. A large-scale, coordinated demonstration is plann...(Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via AP). In this Feb. 28, 2018 photo, Somerville High School students sit on the sidewalk on Highland Avenue during a student walkout at the school in Somerville, Mass. A large-scale, coordinated demonstration is plann...

    Schools around the country are bracing for a series of national student walkouts to protest gun violence.

    More >>

    Schools around the country are bracing for a series of national student walkouts to protest gun violence.

    More >>

  • Parents believe baby was abused in NICU

    Parents believe baby was abused in NICU

    Monday, March 12 2018 12:35 AM EDT2018-03-12 04:35:45 GMT
    Monday, March 12 2018 1:19 AM EDT2018-03-12 05:19:02 GMT

    A nurse at the hospital was suspended in February during a federal investigation into the injuries of five newborns in the same NICU.

    More >>

    A nurse at the hospital was suspended in February during a federal investigation into the injuries of five newborns in the same NICU.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly