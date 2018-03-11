The hidden health cost of Daylight Saving Time

The sheriff described the case as one that has left both his staff and this entire southwest Virginia community disturbed.More >>
The sheriff described the case as one that has left both his staff and this entire southwest Virginia community disturbed.More >>
Two local organizations are warning the community that not only is human trafficking a growing problem, but traffickers are using all sorts of techniques to lure people in.More >>
Two local organizations are warning the community that not only is human trafficking a growing problem, but traffickers are using all sorts of techniques to lure people in.More >>
Officials say a helicopter has crashed into the East River off Manhattan.More >>
Officials say a helicopter has crashed into the East River off Manhattan.More >>
Schools around the country are bracing for a series of national student walkouts to protest gun violence.More >>
Schools around the country are bracing for a series of national student walkouts to protest gun violence.More >>
A nurse at the hospital was suspended in February during a federal investigation into the injuries of five newborns in the same NICU.More >>
A nurse at the hospital was suspended in February during a federal investigation into the injuries of five newborns in the same NICU.More >>
U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says the diplomatic push to solve the North Korean nuclear weapons crisis is at such a delicate stage that he won't publicly discuss the talks or related issues such as U.S.-South...More >>
U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says the diplomatic push to solve the North Korean nuclear weapons crisis is at such a delicate stage that he won't publicly discuss the talks or related issues such as U.S.-South Korean military exercises.More >>
Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren says she has no intention of running for president in 2020, but she also isn't taking a pledge to complete the six-year term she is seeking in the Senate this year.More >>
Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren says she has no intention of running for president in 2020, but she also isn't taking a pledge to complete the six-year term she is seeking in the Senate this year.More >>
Authorities said the suspect, who served a year in Afghanistan and returned highly decorated, took three women hostage Friday at the Yountville veterans center where he had sought help. Hours later, authorities found all four of their bodies in a room at the center.More >>
Authorities said the suspect, who served a year in Afghanistan and returned highly decorated, took three women hostage Friday at the Yountville veterans center where he had sought help. Hours later, authorities found all four of their bodies in a room at the center.More >>
The NRA contends the new law is unconstitutional because it raises the minimum age to buy rifles and puts a blanket ban on the fundamental rights of some law-abiding Florida citizens.More >>
The NRA contends the new law is unconstitutional because it raises the minimum age to buy rifles and puts a blanket ban on the fundamental rights of some law-abiding Florida citizens.More >>
U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis is warning the Syrian government not to use chemical weapons in its civil war.More >>
U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis is warning the Syrian government not to use chemical weapons in its civil war.More >>
Sixty-eight schools have a chance to win the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship.More >>
Sixty-eight schools have a chance to win the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship.More >>
o you feel like you didn’t get enough sleep Sunday morning, or maybe you feel like you lost an hour?
That’s because Daylight Saving Time went into effect at 2 a.m., springing the clock forward by an hour.More >>
o you feel like you didn’t get enough sleep Sunday morning, or maybe you feel like you lost an hour?
That’s because Daylight Saving Time went into effect at 2 a.m., springing the clock forward by an hour.More >>