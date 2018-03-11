One dead, three injured in multiple vehicle crash in Richland County

A collision on Garners Ferry Road on March 11 has one dead and three injured when a vehicle tried to make a left-hand turn without yielding. (Source: WIS)

One person is dead and three others are injured in a vehicle collision involving multiple vehicles, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The accident occurred just shortly before 6 p.m. on Garners Ferry Road outside of Mr. Bunkys Market, Inc. when two vehicles were heading in opposite directions on the road. A Mazda SUV was traveling eastbound and attempted to make a left-hand turn onto R. L. Coward Road, but did not yield the right-of-way to an oncoming Nissan traveling eastbound.

The Nissan struck the Mazda on the passenger side, killing the Mazda's passenger, according to SC Highway Patrol.

The Nissan driver and passenger, along with the Mazda driver, were transported to Richland Memorial for injuries sustained in the crash.

Garners Ferry Road was closed for an extended amount of time until around 8:30 p.m. when the road was reopened after the scene was cleared.

The accident remains under investigation.

WIS News 10 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.