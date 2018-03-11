58-year-old woman dead in red-light crash at Lexington intersect - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

58-year-old woman dead in red-light crash at Lexington intersection

By Claude Thompson, Digital Content Producer
(Source: WIS) (Source: WIS)
LEXINGTON, SC (WIS) -

One person is dead after a vehicle crash occurred Sunday morning at the intersection of Platt Springs Road and Southlake Drive. 

Judy L. Kaney, 58, was pronounced dead hours after the crash after succumbing to her injuries at a local hospital.

Around 6:10 a.m., two vehicles were headed westbound on SC 602 when a 2003 GMC truck came to a stop at a red light at the highway's intersection with SC 6. Shortly after, a 2005 Ford, driven by Kaney and was being operated too fast for conditions, crashed into the rear of the GMC truck, according to SC Highway Patrol.

The driver of the GMC truck was also transported by EMS to a local hospital for injuries. 

Both drivers were reportedly wearing their seatbelts. 

WIS News 10 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available. 

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.

