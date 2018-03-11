Gamecocks' A'ja Wilson named espnW Women's Basketball Player of the Year

In the words of a famous musician, “Another one!” USC Women’s Basketball senior forward A’ja Wilson has been named the espnW Women’s Basketball Player of the Year.
The three-time SEC player of the year was just named the USA TODAY Sports women's basketball player of the year on Friday. She is also a four-time All-American and SEC First-Team selection – the first in South Carolina history.
Wilson helped the top-10 ranked Gamecocks (26-6) to their fourth straight SEC Tournament win in a 62-51 upset of no. 2 Mississippi State.
The Gamecocks are projected to be selected as a no. 2 seed for the upcoming tournament as the defending national champion.
