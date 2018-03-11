Traffic returns to normal after overturned garbage truck on I-77 - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Traffic returns to normal after overturned garbage truck on I-77 causes traffic delay

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: SCDOT) (Source: SCDOT)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Traffic is moving smoothly again after an overturned garbage truck caused all northbound lanes of Interstate 77 near Shop Road to be blocked Sunday afternoon. 

The roadblock caused a major traffic buildup at mile marker 6 of the interstate before authorities reopened the northbound lanes. 

It is not known at this time if anyone was injured in the garbage truck or if any other cars were involved in the truck overturning. 

Check back for updates. 

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • Pentagon head warns Syrian forces on use of chemical weapons

    Pentagon head warns Syrian forces on use of chemical weapons

    Sunday, March 11 2018 8:40 AM EDT2018-03-11 12:40:23 GMT
    Sunday, March 11 2018 3:20 PM EDT2018-03-11 19:20:46 GMT
    (SANA via AP). This photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad, speaks during a news conference in Damascus, Syria, Saturday, March 10, 2018. Mekdad denied opposition charges that government for...(SANA via AP). This photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad, speaks during a news conference in Damascus, Syria, Saturday, March 10, 2018. Mekdad denied opposition charges that government for...

    U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis is warning the Syrian government not to use chemical weapons in its civil war.

    More >>

    U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis is warning the Syrian government not to use chemical weapons in its civil war.

    More >>

  • Critics across partisan divide assail Florida's new gun law

    Critics across partisan divide assail Florida's new gun law

    Saturday, March 10 2018 11:04 PM EST2018-03-11 04:04:48 GMT
    Sunday, March 11 2018 3:16 PM EDT2018-03-11 19:16:18 GMT

    The NRA contends the new law is unconstitutional because it raises the minimum age to buy rifles and puts a blanket ban on the fundamental rights of some law-abiding Florida citizens.

    More >>

    The NRA contends the new law is unconstitutional because it raises the minimum age to buy rifles and puts a blanket ban on the fundamental rights of some law-abiding Florida citizens.

    More >>

  • OCSO: Missing 87-year-old woman in Orangeburg County found safe

    OCSO: Missing 87-year-old woman in Orangeburg County found safe

    OCSO: Missing 87-year-old woman in Orangeburg County found safe

    Sunday, March 11 2018 3:05 PM EDT2018-03-11 19:05:39 GMT
    OCSO is searching for a Hattie Edwards. (Source: Facebook)OCSO is searching for a Hattie Edwards. (Source: Facebook)

    An 87-year-old woman who went missing in Orangeburg County a few days ago has been found safe and sound, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office. 

    More >>

    An 87-year-old woman who went missing in Orangeburg County a few days ago has been found safe and sound, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly