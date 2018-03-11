Traffic returns to normal after overturned garbage truck on I-77 causes traffic delay

Traffic is moving smoothly again after an overturned garbage truck caused all northbound lanes of Interstate 77 near Shop Road to be blocked Sunday afternoon.

The roadblock caused a major traffic buildup at mile marker 6 of the interstate before authorities reopened the northbound lanes.

It is not known at this time if anyone was injured in the garbage truck or if any other cars were involved in the truck overturning.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.