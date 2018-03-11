Traffic moving on I-20 after 3 collisions cause fuel spill

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says three collisions on I-20 Sunday morning sent two people to the hospital and caused a fuel spill.

The incident happened on I-20 eastbound near mile marker 66, in between Broad River Road and Monticello Road.

Troopers say it all began just before 5 a.m. when a driver in a Kia sedan crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer. The tractor-trailer was able to move out of the roadway, however, the Kia was too damaged to move.

While the Kia sat in the roadway, a second tractor-trailer struck the car causing diesel fuel to begin to leak from the tractor-trailer.

The Kia was then struck a third time by a car that was traveling on I-20.

The driver of the second tractor-trailer and the driver of the Kia were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers say a portion of the road was closed for cleanup following the crash. The roadway has since reopened to traffic.

DHEC, SCDOT, and the Columbia Fire Department assisted SCHP with the collisions and cleanup.

The crash remains under investigation by SCHP.

