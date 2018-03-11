Traffic moving on I-20 after 3 collisions cause fuel spill - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

other

Traffic moving on I-20 after 3 collisions cause fuel spill

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WIS Viewer) (Source: WIS Viewer)
(Source: Desirae Gostlin) (Source: Desirae Gostlin)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says three collisions on I-20 Sunday morning sent two people to the hospital and caused a fuel spill.

The incident happened on I-20 eastbound near mile marker 66, in between Broad River Road and Monticello Road.

Troopers say it all began just before 5 a.m. when a driver in a Kia sedan crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer. The tractor-trailer was able to move out of the roadway, however, the Kia was too damaged to move.  

While the Kia sat in the roadway, a second tractor-trailer struck the car causing diesel fuel to begin to leak from the tractor-trailer.

The Kia was then struck a third time by a car that was traveling on I-20.

The driver of the second tractor-trailer and the driver of the Kia were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers say a portion of the road was closed for cleanup following the crash. The roadway has since reopened to traffic.

DHEC, SCDOT, and the Columbia Fire Department assisted SCHP with the collisions and cleanup.

The crash remains under investigation by SCHP. 

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Daycare owner gets 21 years for drugging kids to go tanning

    Daycare owner gets 21 years for drugging kids to go tanning

    Sunday, March 11 2018 1:25 AM EST2018-03-11 06:25:15 GMT
    Sunday, March 11 2018 1:25 AM EST2018-03-11 06:25:15 GMT

    The woman pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree assault and 11 counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment in February.

    More >>

    The woman pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree assault and 11 counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment in February.

    More >>

  • Man allegedly set ex-girlfriend on fire over DNA test

    Man allegedly set ex-girlfriend on fire over DNA test

    Sunday, March 11 2018 7:30 AM EDT2018-03-11 11:30:46 GMT
    Sunday, March 11 2018 7:30 AM EDT2018-03-11 11:30:46 GMT
    Jasmine Dunbar, 21, reportedly met her ex-boyfriend to take a paternity test the night she went missing. Her body was found two days later. (Source: KTVK/CNN)Jasmine Dunbar, 21, reportedly met her ex-boyfriend to take a paternity test the night she went missing. Her body was found two days later. (Source: KTVK/CNN)

    The suspect faces several charges, including homicide, kidnapping and child abuse.

    More >>

    The suspect faces several charges, including homicide, kidnapping and child abuse.

    More >>

  • 1 killed when drivers open fire on each other

    1 killed when drivers open fire on each other

    Sunday, March 11 2018 6:20 AM EDT2018-03-11 10:20:16 GMT
    Sunday, March 11 2018 6:20 AM EDT2018-03-11 10:20:16 GMT
    Police say the shooting, which resulted in the death of one driver, could be a case of road rage. (Source: WSB/CNN)Police say the shooting, which resulted in the death of one driver, could be a case of road rage. (Source: WSB/CNN)

    Police say the shooting, which resulted in the death of one driver, could be a case of road rage.

    More >>

    Police say the shooting, which resulted in the death of one driver, could be a case of road rage.

    More >>
    •   

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • Afghanistan war impacted Army vet behind California attack

    Afghanistan war impacted Army vet behind California attack

    Sunday, March 11 2018 1:34 AM EST2018-03-11 06:34:47 GMT
    Sunday, March 11 2018 3:33 PM EDT2018-03-11 19:33:39 GMT
    (AP Photo/Josh Edelson). A man pushes a woman in a wheelchair past the Veterans Home of California, the morning after a hostage situation in Yountville, Calif., on Saturday, March 10, 2018. A daylong siege at The Pathway Home ended Friday evening with...(AP Photo/Josh Edelson). A man pushes a woman in a wheelchair past the Veterans Home of California, the morning after a hostage situation in Yountville, Calif., on Saturday, March 10, 2018. A daylong siege at The Pathway Home ended Friday evening with...

    Authorities said the suspect, who served a year in Afghanistan and returned highly decorated, took three women hostage Friday at the Yountville veterans center where he had sought help. Hours later, authorities found all four of their bodies in a room at the center.

    More >>

    Authorities said the suspect, who served a year in Afghanistan and returned highly decorated, took three women hostage Friday at the Yountville veterans center where he had sought help. Hours later, authorities found all four of their bodies in a room at the center.

    More >>

  • Correction: School Shooting-Florida story

    Correction: School Shooting-Florida story

    Saturday, March 10 2018 11:04 PM EST2018-03-11 04:04:48 GMT
    Sunday, March 11 2018 3:33 PM EDT2018-03-11 19:33:25 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser, File). FILE - In this March 9, 2018 file photo, Florida Gov. Rick Scott signs the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Public Safety Act in the governor's office at the Florida State Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla. Soon after Scott signed a...(AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser, File). FILE - In this March 9, 2018 file photo, Florida Gov. Rick Scott signs the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Public Safety Act in the governor's office at the Florida State Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla. Soon after Scott signed a...

    The NRA contends the new law is unconstitutional because it raises the minimum age to buy rifles and puts a blanket ban on the fundamental rights of some law-abiding Florida citizens.

    More >>

    The NRA contends the new law is unconstitutional because it raises the minimum age to buy rifles and puts a blanket ban on the fundamental rights of some law-abiding Florida citizens.

    More >>

  • Schools brace for massive student walkouts over gun violence

    Schools brace for massive student walkouts over gun violence

    Sunday, March 11 2018 9:00 AM EDT2018-03-11 13:00:14 GMT
    Sunday, March 11 2018 3:33 PM EDT2018-03-11 19:33:13 GMT
    (Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via AP). In this Feb. 28, 2018 photo, Somerville High School students sit on the sidewalk on Highland Avenue during a student walkout at the school in Somerville, Mass. A large-scale, coordinated demonstration is plann...(Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via AP). In this Feb. 28, 2018 photo, Somerville High School students sit on the sidewalk on Highland Avenue during a student walkout at the school in Somerville, Mass. A large-scale, coordinated demonstration is plann...

    Schools around the country are bracing for a series of national student walkouts to protest gun violence.

    More >>

    Schools around the country are bracing for a series of national student walkouts to protest gun violence.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly