Midlands man arrested, charged for 'List of people who ought to be killed'

Christopher Raines, aka A.J. Blues, was arrested for posting a YouTube video titled "List of people who ought to be killed." (Source: Lexington County Sheriff's Department)

A YouTube video named "List of people who ought to be killed" has landed a man in jail for making online threats towards city employee and others.

Christopher Raines, known also as A.J. Blues, is facing charges of threatening a public employee and unlawful communication, according to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department.

"Raines posted a link to the video from one of this social media accounts early (Saturday) morning," Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. "He tagged a senior administrator with Lexington One, a private citizen, and a few government and community organizations in the post. We take threats against anyone's safety and well-being very seriously. Once we became aware of the post, investigators went to work on this case immediately."

Raines, 43, was arrested without incident this afternoon and is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.

