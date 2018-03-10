Gamecocks add grad transfer at position of need

Rice safety J.T. Ibe (17) (top) knocks the ball loose from Pittsburgh running back Chawntez Moss (26) as he tries to score on a run in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

By John Del Bianco

COLUMBIA, SC (TheBigSpur.com) — Rice graduate transfer J.T. Ibe will play his final collegiate season at South Carolina. The experienced safety announced his commitment to the Gamecocks via Instagram on Saturday evening, adding depth to a secondary that lost last year’s two starting safeties.

The six-foot, 190-pound defensive back will fill one of two remaining scholarship openings the Gamecocks have available coming off their Class of 2018 signing class.

Ibe played in 11 games with nine starts for the Owls in 2017. He finished fourth on the team with 42 tackles, which tied a career-high he set as a junior in 2016. He made the Conference USA Commissioner’s Honor Roll list in his final three seasons on campus and won the team’s weight room award, the “Iron Owl”, last season.

He is a native of Mansfield, Texas and chose USC over Indiana and Iowa State. He visited Cyclones, Hoosiers, and Gamecocks in that order.

