Man killed in Columbia carjacking identified

The woman pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree assault and 11 counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment in February.More >>
The suspect faces several charges, including homicide, kidnapping and child abuse.More >>
Police say the shooting, which resulted in the death of one driver, could be a case of road rage.More >>
A woman in Walker County is lucky to be alive after she was reportedly attacked by six dogs, according to her family. The family also tells us this is apparently not the first time this has happened in that neighborhood.More >>
Traffic is moving on Interstate 26 in Orangeburg County after a tractor-trailer crash that killed the vehicle's driver forced the removal and replacement of the Four Holes Road overpass that was severely damaged as a result.More >>
Authorities said the suspect, who served a year in Afghanistan and returned highly decorated, took three women hostage Friday at the Yountville veterans center where he had sought help. Hours later, authorities found all four of their bodies in a room at the center.More >>
The NRA contends the new law is unconstitutional because it raises the minimum age to buy rifles and puts a blanket ban on the fundamental rights of some law-abiding Florida citizens.More >>
Schools around the country are bracing for a series of national student walkouts to protest gun violence.More >>
U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says the diplomatic push to solve the North Korean nuclear weapons crisis is at such a delicate stage that he won't publicly discuss the talks or related issues such as U.S.-South...More >>
U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis is warning the Syrian government not to use chemical weapons in its civil war.More >>
An 87-year-old woman who went missing in Orangeburg County a few days ago has been found safe and sound, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
In the words of a famous musician, “Another one!” USC Women’s Basketball senior forward A’ja Wilson has been named the espnW Women’s Basketball Player of the Year.More >>
The legend of A'ja Wilson continues.More >>
Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren says she has no intention of running for president in 2020, but she also isn't taking a pledge to complete the six-year term she is seeking in the Senate this year.More >>
Traffic is moving smoothly again after an overturned garbage truck caused all northbound lanes of Interstate 77 near Shop Road to be blocked Sunday afternoon.More >>
