Man killed in Columbia carjacking identified

A man who was stabbed on March 8 during a carjacking that occurred near Simmons Street and Bluff Road has died and has been identified.

Erik Ballou, 28, died due to complications to a stab wound to his upper torso that he received around 3 a.m., according to Richland County Coroner Gary Watts. Ballou was transported from the scene by Richland County EMS to Palmetto Health Richland Memorial Hospital where he succumbed to his wounds at 6:39 p.m. on March 9.

The Richland County Sheriff's Office is investigating the carjacking.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged by authorities to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and emailing a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

