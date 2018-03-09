Where will the Gamecocks land? Looking ahead to NCAA tournament seeding

Bryce Brown scored 29 points, making eight 3-pointers, and No. 14 Auburn claimed at least a share of the Southeastern Conference title with a 79-70 comeback victory over South Carolina on Saturday.More >>
New details of payments to players in a federal investigation that has lurked in the shadows since first rocking college basketball last fall mark the latest threat to the sport's basic foundation, showing the breadth of alleged corruption.More >>
A'ja Wilson helped eighth-ranked South Carolina become the first Southeastern Conference women's program to win four consecutive tournament titles Sunday.More >>
Ground crews are still cleaning up Jordan-Hare Stadium days after the Tigers' Iron Bowl victory saw fans jump over (and into) the neatly pruned hedges and flood onto Pat Dye the playing field.More >>
Will Muschamp left his emotions on the field in the final seconds of Saturday's thrilling 15-9 win at Tennessee.More >>
