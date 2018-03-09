Where will the Gamecocks land? Looking ahead to NCAA tournament - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Where will the Gamecocks land? Looking ahead to NCAA tournament seeding

By Claude Thompson, Digital Content Producer
The South Carolina team celebrates after beating Mississippi State to win the NCAA college basketball championship game at the women's Southeastern Conference tournament, Sunday, March 4, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) The South Carolina team celebrates after beating Mississippi State to win the NCAA college basketball championship game at the women's Southeastern Conference tournament, Sunday, March 4, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Fresh off of their record-setting SEC Championship, the University of South Carolina women's basketball team is now waiting to know what path they must take to defend their National Championship title from 2017. 

The Gamecocks, who defeated Mississippi State to win their fourth consecutive SEC Championship, have to wait until Monday to know who they have to play to kick off the women's 2018 NCAA Tournament. 

Multiple projections have already been made, with several pundits penciling in the Gamecocks as a 2-seed in the Albany region, the same region as inevitable No. 1 overall seed Connecticut. That could set up a second showdown between the Gamecocks and the Huskies. ESPN's Charlie Creme has USC facing Lamar in the first round.

College Sports Madness has USC seeded in the same spot, but instead facing New Mexico State, representing that it's possible that who USC's opponent will be is more up-in-the-air than their own seeding. 

However, Real Time RPI — using a system strictly based on the team's RPI rankings and not using any subjective rankings — has South Carolina as a 3-seed in the Kansas City region facing off against Drake University from the Missouri Valley Conference.

WIS News 10 will update when seeding is official.

