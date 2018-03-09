Richland County to comply with the state, correct "erroneous" penny tax spending

Soon after Florida Gov. Rick Scott signed a school-safety bill that puts new restrictions on guns, the National Rifle Association filed a federal lawsuit to block it.More >>
A gunman and three hostages are dead after a standoff at the Veterans Home of California in Yountville.More >>
South Korean President Moon Jae-in says a planned summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will be a "historical milestone".More >>
They talked with a team of half a dozen attorneys behind closed doors for almost two hours and, when they returned to face the public, Richland County Council members made a promise.More >>
Authorities in Florida are releasing the panicked 911 calls related last month's deadly school shooting as a gun-control bill sits on the governor's desk.More >>
A single-vehicle collision involving a tractor-trailer has closed all lanes to traffic on I-26 near Four Holes Rd.More >>
A Kershaw County family is still searching for answers in the unsolved murder of their loved one.More >>
Just when you thought you were fully adjusted to the end of daylight saving time last fall, it's time to turn those clocks forward this weekend.More >>
A fatal single-vehicle collision has shut down a portion of I-26 westbound at 4 Holes Road in Orangeburg County.More >>
Farmers across the Midlands are growing increasingly concerned after President Trump’s announcement regarding new tariffs on aluminum and steel.More >>
