Clocks are moving forward! Is your sleep schedule prepared?

Just when you thought you were fully adjusted to the end of daylight saving time last fall, it's time to turn those clocks forward this weekend.

Daylight Saving Time 2018 begins at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 11. Sleep experts say your body will view it as losing an hour of sleep overnight Saturday and getting up an hour earlier…which means? You’re going to be tired! Palmetto Health is offering some tips to help you get your body ahead of springing those clocks forward.

Start transitioning now, doctors said. Making small adjustments makes a big impact. Go to sleep 15 minutes earlier Friday night and maybe 30 minutes earlier Saturday night.

Commit to making sure you get 7-8 hours of sleep a night. Making this a regular commitment will help you adjust once the clocks turn forward.

Get exercise and also factor in relaxation time. Bedtime rituals aren’t just for kids, according to Palmetto Health Pulmonary Critical Care and Sleep Physician, Antoinette Rutherford. She said as we get older, we tend to forget about these awesome little rituals. Things like: having a cup of tea before bed or reading a few pages of your book.

"As adults, we kinda forget about that,” Rutherford said. “We go back to a routine where we say ' hey I'm gonna do this every night, I'm gonna have some decaf tea, read a book and go to sleep. It's really a signal to tell your body to go to sleep at night. I think everyone should have a set ritual before they go to bed at night.”

Dr. Rutherford said this is just as important for adults as it is for kids.

Other tips include limiting screen time at least 30 minutes before bed, limiting naps even if you’re feeling sluggish to help you go to sleep at night, and transforming your sleep space into a relaxation zone.

For more information, you can visit phuscmg.org.

