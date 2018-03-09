Clocks are moving forward! Is your sleep schedule prepared?

Toys 'R' Us are having a hard time competing with video games online sellers, such as Amazon.More >>
Toys 'R' Us are having a hard time competing with video games online sellers, such as Amazon.More >>
Two people were injured in a shooting in the parking lot of Auburn Mall Friday evening.More >>
Two people were injured in a shooting in the parking lot of Auburn Mall Friday evening.More >>
One student died from a shooting at Huffman High School.More >>
One student died from a shooting at Huffman High School.More >>
SCDOT officials say I-26 westbound lanes near Orangeburg will remain closed until Saturday morning following a fatal accident where an 18-wheeler crashed into a bridge.More >>
SCDOT officials say I-26 westbound lanes near Orangeburg will remain closed until Saturday morning following a fatal accident where an 18-wheeler crashed into a bridge.More >>
South Korean President Moon Jae-in says a planned summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will be a "historical milestone".More >>
South Korean President Moon Jae-in says a planned summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will be a "historical milestone".More >>
Authorities in Florida are releasing the panicked 911 calls related last month's deadly school shooting as a gun-control bill sits on the governor's desk.More >>
Authorities in Florida are releasing the panicked 911 calls related last month's deadly school shooting as a gun-control bill sits on the governor's desk.More >>
A single-vehicle collision involving a tractor-trailer has closed all lanes to traffic on I-26 near Four Holes Rd.More >>
A single-vehicle collision involving a tractor-trailer has closed all lanes to traffic on I-26 near Four Holes Rd.More >>
A Kershaw County family is still searching for answers in the unsolved murder of their loved one.More >>
A Kershaw County family is still searching for answers in the unsolved murder of their loved one.More >>
Just when you thought you were fully adjusted to the end of daylight saving time last fall, it's time to turn those clocks forward this weekend.More >>
Just when you thought you were fully adjusted to the end of daylight saving time last fall, it's time to turn those clocks forward this weekend.More >>
A gunman entered the grounds reportedly wearing all black and wearing body armor.More >>
A gunman entered the grounds reportedly wearing all black and wearing body armor.More >>
A fatal single-vehicle collision has shut down a portion of I-26 westbound at 4 Holes Road in Orangeburg County.More >>
A fatal single-vehicle collision has shut down a portion of I-26 westbound at 4 Holes Road in Orangeburg County.More >>
Farmers across the Midlands are growing increasingly concerned after President Trump’s announcement regarding new tariffs on aluminum and steel.More >>
Farmers across the Midlands are growing increasingly concerned after President Trump’s announcement regarding new tariffs on aluminum and steel.More >>
The Saluda County Council said it can’t do anything when it comes to growing amounts of litter throughout the county, especially the litter located on private property.More >>
The Saluda County Council said it can’t do anything when it comes to growing amounts of litter throughout the county, especially the litter located on private property.More >>
A Midlands woman is lucky to be alive after her car was struck by a flying object on I-126 Tuesday evening.More >>
A Midlands woman is lucky to be alive after her car was struck by a flying object on I-126 Tuesday evening.More >>