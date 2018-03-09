FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: See the detour around fatal collision on I-26 WB at 4 Holes Rd.

A fatal single-vehicle collision has shut down a portion of I-26 westbound at 4 Holes Road in Orangeburg County. (Source: Google Earth)
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WIS) -
UPDATE 03/09/2018 @ 5:13 p.m.: According to Deputy Secretary of Engineering Leland Colvin, the bridge will be completely removed. The westbound lanes will be fixed and reopened by 9 a.m. on March 10 as long as weather permits work. The eastbound will then be worked on after, which will require the lanes to be closed. That construction will start March 10 at 7 p.m. and the plan is to reopen everything at 9 a.m. on Sunday morning.
