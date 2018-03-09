Midlands family still seeks answers in unsolved murder of man found in shallow grave

A Kershaw County family is still searching for answers in the unsolved murder of their loved one.

The body of Adam Ray Davis was found in a shallow grave 10 weeks after he was reported missing from Kershaw County in 2017.

An anonymous letter containing GPS coordinates that located Davis's remains on March 8. Davis went missing from a friend's house in Bethune on Dec. 29, 2016.

His family is still asking questions as to who did this to the son and father and will be holding a memorial service in his honor on Saturday, March 10.

Emily Scarlett will have more on the investigation and what the family has to say a year later on WIS News 10 beginning at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.