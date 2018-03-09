UPDATE: Tractor trailer driver killed in I-26 collision identified; road still closed

UPDATE 03/09/2018 @ 5:13 p.m.: According to Deputy Secretary of Engineering Leland Colvin, the bridge will be completely removed. The westbound lanes will be fixed and reopened by 9 a.m. on March 10 as long as weather permits work. The eastbound will then be worked on after, which will require the lanes to be closed. That construction will start March 10 at 7 p.m. and the plan is to reopen everything at 9 a.m. on Sunday morning.

A single-vehicle collision involving a tractor-trailer has closed all lanes to traffic on I-26 near Four Holes Rd.

One person has been killed in the collision that happened around 10:03 a.m. on Friday. A 2016 Peterbilt tractor-trailer was traveling east when it went into the median and struck the bridge, according to Trooper Judd Jones.

The Orangeburg Co. Coroner's Office has identified ad 46-year-old Travis Hall of Wagener, SC. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

All westbound lanes and the 4 Holes Road overpass are closed indefinitely at this time. A detour from MM154 on the westbound side is now in place to travel around the accident while crews clear the scene. Drivers are urged to Take Exit 154 to US 176. Take 176 back to I-26.

SCDOT has also been called out to the scene of the collision to inspect the bridge, which is severely damaged. South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the collision.

SCDOT says they will begin work on Friday night to remove two interior spans and one bent of the bridge and hope to reopen the roadway by Saturday evening. The overpass will remain closed indefinitely.

Orangeburg I-26 MM 153 pic.twitter.com/KcregyabLA — Trooper Judd SCHP (@SCHP_Troop7) March 9, 2018

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.