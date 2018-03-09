UPDATE: Tractor trailer driver killed in I-26 collision identified; road still closed

I-26W detour is in place due to collision near Four Holes Rd.

A single-vehicle collision involving a tractor-trailer has closed all lanes to traffic on I-26 near Four Holes Rd.

One person has been killed in the collision that happened around 10:03 a.m. on Friday. A 2016 Peterbilt tractor-trailer was traveling east when it went into the median and struck the bridge, according to Trooper Judd Jones.

The Orangeburg Co. Coroner's Office has identified ad 46-year-old Travis Hall of Wagener, SC. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

All westbound lanes and the 4 Holes Road overpass are closed indefinitely at this time. A detour from MM154 on the westbound side is now in place to travel around the accident while crews clear the scene. Drivers are urged to Take Exit 154 to US 176. Take 176 back to I-26.

SCDOT has also been called out to the scene of the collision to inspect the bridge, which is severely damaged. South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the collision.

Orangeburg I-26 MM 153 pic.twitter.com/KcregyabLA — Trooper Judd SCHP (@SCHP_Troop7) March 9, 2018

