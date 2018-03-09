Interstate 26 bridge needs to be torn down, replaced after fatal accident

A tractor-trailer crash that killed the vehicle's driver has forced the removal and replacement of the Four Holes Road overpass that was severely damaged as a result.

A 2016 Peterbilt tractor-trailer was traveling east on Interstate 26 around 10:03 a.m. when it went into the median and struck the bridge, according to Trooper Judd Jones.

The Orangeburg Co. Coroner's Office has identified the driver as 46-year-old Travis Hall of Wagener, SC. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

All westbound lanes and the Four Holes Road overpass are closed at this time. A detour from MM154 on the westbound side is now in place to travel around the accident while crews clear the scene. Drivers are urged to Take Exit 154 to US 176. Take 176 back to I-26.

SCDOT has plans to remove and replace the damaged sections of the bridge, which will require parts of I-26 to be closed from March 9 to March 11, according to Deputy Secretary of Engineering Leland Colvin.

Westbound lanes are planned to be reopened by 9 a.m. on March 10 and Eastbound lanes will be closed from March 10 at 7 p.m. until March 11 at 9 a.m. Delays will continue throughout the area and motorists must take alternate routes through the area. Four Holes Road at the bridge will be closed until officials deem the bridge sufficiently replaced for traffic to move along it. The construction time windows will be based on weather. Delays are always possible.

Deputy Secretary for Engineering Leland Colvin describes around the clock operations at the scene of crash at I-26 in Orangeburg:



Demolishing westbound spans tonight.



Weather permitting, reopening westbound lanes at 9 am Saturday. pic.twitter.com/aznG1HMDIp — SCDOT (@SCDOTPress) March 9, 2018

Potential closing of eastbound lanes and demolishing of eastbound spans at approximately 7 pm Saturday night.



Weather permitting, reopening of eastbound lanes Sunday morning at approximately 9 am. — SCDOT (@SCDOTPress) March 9, 2018

Please plan for delays, consider alternate routes and drive safely using detour. — SCDOT (@SCDOTPress) March 9, 2018

Orangeburg I-26 MM 153 pic.twitter.com/KcregyabLA — Trooper Judd SCHP (@SCHP_Troop7) March 9, 2018

