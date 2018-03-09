UPDATE: I-26WB near 4 Holes Rd. closed indefinitely following fatal collision

I-26W detour is in place due to collision near Four Holes Rd.

A collision on I26W has closed all lanes to traffic. (Source: Facebook)

A single-vehicle collision involving a tractor-trailer has closed all lanes to traffic on I-26 near 4 Holes Rd.

One person has been killed in the collision that happened around 10:03 a.m. on Friday. The tractor-trailer was traveling east when it went into the medium and struck the bridge, according to Trooper Judd Jones.

The driver has not been identified at this time and no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

All westbound lanes and the 4 Holes Road overpass are closed indefinitely at this time. A detour from MM154 on the westbound side is now in place to travel around the accident while crews clear the scene. Drivers are urged to Take Exit 154 to US 176. Take 176 back to I-26.

Orangeburg I-26 MM 153 pic.twitter.com/KcregyabLA — Trooper Judd SCHP (@SCHP_Troop7) March 9, 2018

SCDOT has also been called out to the scene of the collision to inspect the bridge.

Traffic is currently backed up past US 301.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the collision.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.