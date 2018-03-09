All lanes on I-26 reopen after bridge torn down due to fatal accident

Traffic is moving smoothly on both sides of I-26 after authorities removed the Four Holes Road Bridge. (Source: WISTV)

All lanes on Interstate 26 in Orangeburg County have reopened after a tractor-trailer crash that killed the vehicle's driver forced the removal and replacement of the Four Holes Road overpass that was severely damaged as a result.

Normal traffic flow after crews finished removing the Four Holes Road Bridge crossing I-26 in Orangeburg County. The bridge was damaged Friday morning after a tractor-trailer hauling gravel left the roadway and crashed into a bridge column. pic.twitter.com/W6qWhRFDH0 — SCDOT (@SCDOTPress) March 11, 2018

On Friday, a 2016 Peterbilt tractor-trailer was traveling east on Interstate 26 around 10:03 a.m. when it went into the median and struck the bridge, according to Trooper Judd Jones.

The Orangeburg Co. Coroner's Office identified the driver as 46-year-old Travis Hall of Wagener, SC. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

All westbound lanes and the Four Holes Road overpass were closed following the crash.

SCDOT has plans to replace the bridge, which will require parts of I-26 to be closed through March 11, according to Deputy Secretary of Engineering Leland Colvin.

With I-26 westbound reopening, the plan is to keep all lanes open until tonight. Closure of the eastbound side to remove the final two bridge spans is scheduled for 7 pm tonight. Crews will once again work through the night to demolish the final 2 spans. — SCDOT (@SCDOTPress) March 10, 2018

Delays will continue throughout the area and motorists must take alternate routes through the area. Four Holes Road at the bridge will be closed until officials deem the bridge sufficiently replaced for traffic to move along it. The construction time windows will be based on weather. Delays are always possible.

Deputy Secretary for Engineering Leland Colvin describes around the clock operations at the scene of crash at I-26 in Orangeburg:



Demolishing westbound spans tonight.



Weather permitting, reopening westbound lanes at 9 am Saturday. pic.twitter.com/aznG1HMDIp — SCDOT (@SCDOTPress) March 9, 2018

Potential closing of eastbound lanes and demolishing of eastbound spans at approximately 7 pm Saturday night.



Weather permitting, reopening of eastbound lanes Sunday morning at approximately 9 am. — SCDOT (@SCDOTPress) March 9, 2018

Please plan for delays, consider alternate routes and drive safely using detour. — SCDOT (@SCDOTPress) March 9, 2018

Orangeburg I-26 MM 153 pic.twitter.com/KcregyabLA — Trooper Judd SCHP (@SCHP_Troop7) March 9, 2018

