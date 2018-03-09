All lanes on I-26 reopen after bridge torn down due to fatal acc - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

All lanes on I-26 reopen after bridge torn down due to fatal accident

By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
A fatal collision on I26W closed all lanes to traffic. (Source: Facebook) A fatal collision on I26W closed all lanes to traffic. (Source: Facebook)
(Source: Twitter) (Source: Twitter)
Traffic is moving smoothly on both sides of I-26 after authorities removed the Four Holes Road Bridge. (Source: WISTV) Traffic is moving smoothly on both sides of I-26 after authorities removed the Four Holes Road Bridge. (Source: WISTV)
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

All lanes on Interstate 26 in Orangeburg County have reopened after a tractor-trailer crash that killed the vehicle's driver forced the removal and replacement of the Four Holes Road overpass that was severely damaged as a result.

On Friday, a 2016 Peterbilt tractor-trailer was traveling east on Interstate 26 around 10:03 a.m. when it went into the median and struck the bridge, according to Trooper Judd Jones.

The Orangeburg Co. Coroner's Office identified the driver as 46-year-old Travis Hall of Wagener, SC. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. No other vehicles were involved in the crash. 

All westbound lanes and the Four Holes Road overpass were closed following the crash. 

SCDOT has plans to replace the bridge, which will require parts of I-26 to be closed through March 11, according to Deputy Secretary of Engineering Leland Colvin.

Delays will continue throughout the area and motorists must take alternate routes through the area. Four Holes Road at the bridge will be closed until officials deem the bridge sufficiently replaced for traffic to move along it. The construction time windows will be based on weather. Delays are always possible. 

