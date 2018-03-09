OCSO searching for missing 87-year-old woman

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating a missing senior.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said 87-year-old Hattie Edwards of Springfield hasn’t been seen by family since leaving to help a relative with vehicle trouble.

Edwards was last seen just before noon on Thursday at a truck stop on Highway 301.

“If anyone has any information on Mrs. Edwards’ location, please call us or your local law enforcement agency immediately,” Ravenell said. We want to bring this lady home as soon as possible.”

According to Ravenell, family members reported Edwards missing around 8 p.m. on Thursday.

She had left her Surrey Race Road home around 10 a.m. to assist her son, who had run out of gas on Highway 21 in Colleton County.

Investigators tracked down a motorist who had been at Love’s Truck Stop on Highway 301 around 11:55 a.m.

The motorist said he had loaned Edwards his phone when he noticed she seemed distressed. Edwards explained to the motorist she was trying to find her son and had gotten lost.

The motorist and the victim’s son gave her new directions. She hasn’t been seen since.

Edwards is described as a light-skinned black female standing about 5 foot 2 inches tall and weighing around 150 pounds.

She is driving a tan Kia Forte.

If anyone has any information, contact the nearest law enforcement agency or the OCSO at 803-534-3550.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.