OCSO: Missing 87-year-old woman in Orangeburg County found safe

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
OCSO is searching for a Hattie Edwards. (Source: Facebook) OCSO is searching for a Hattie Edwards. (Source: Facebook)
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

An 87-year-old woman who went missing in Orangeburg County a few days ago has been found safe and sound, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office. 

Hattie Edwards of Springfield was found late Saturday night near Eastman, Georgia - about an hour southeast of Macon - at a hotel. She hadn’t been seen by family since leaving to help her son with vehicle trouble in Colleton County on Thursday. 

"I am absolutely thrilled to announce Mrs. Edwards has been located and arrangements are being made to bring her home," Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. "She was located on Saturday night by a concerned citizen who notified law enforcement."

Deputies say the concerned citizen saw what appeared to be a distressed senior in the parking lot of the hotel when she called authorities. 

"This was late Saturday night, just before 11 p.m.," the sheriff said. "This lady approached Mrs. Edwards to ask if she needed help. Once she determined Mrs. Edwards was indeed in need of assistance, this Good Samaritan and hotel staff called both relatives of Mrs. Edwards and also law enforcement."

Once Georgia law enforcement arrived, they ran Edwards' information through NCIC and were able to determine that she was reported missing from Orangeburg County. They then got in contact with OCSO and let deputies know where Edwards was located. 

Deputies say Edwards' family is making preparations to bring her back to South Carolina. It is still not known how Edwards ended up in Georgia. 

"We're just so thankful she's been located and not harmed and on her way home where she's surrounded by family and loved ones," Ravenell said. "But we do want to thank the Orangeburg County community, our friends on social media who generated nearly 150,000 people reached, and the concerned citizens and law enforcement in Georgia, and the media for sharing this in an effort to locate our neighbor and matriarch. Today I am so proud to call myself a part of Orangeburg County, a part of this community, a part of you."

