My Take: How should the Rev. Billy Graham should be remembered?

Last week, we saw an extraordinary outpouring of tributes to the man known as “America’s Pastor.”

Reverend Billy Graham was a beloved figure to millions from his decades of crusades around the globe.

His death at the age of 99 was followed by a week of mourning that included visits to his childhood home by Presidents past and present as well as people from all walks of life.

His life was so extraordinary that Graham became one of just a select few to lie in honor in the Capitol Rotunda.

Now that his funeral is over, some want to further honor his legacy with a national holiday. Nearly 100,000 people have already signed a petition requesting such a day for Reverend Graham.

Now it's no secret Reverend Graham is loved and you probably have your own favorite saying or inspirational quote from him.

The editorial board at WIS doesn't doubt Reverend Graham is probably deserving of a national holiday, but let's not forget, he was a simple man and said several times, he didn't want the national attention.

"I despise all this attention on me. I wish I could publicize the meetings in which my name was not used," Graham once said. "I'm not trying to bring attention to myself nor am I trying to interest people and me. But I know that God has sent me out as a warrior on the five continue to preach the gospel and I must continue until he gets a signal that I am to stop."

We understand the support behind the movement, but we aren't sure that's what he would want.

However, we are sure he would want us all to treat each other better... and to be more kind.

And that's something we can start today.

