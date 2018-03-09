Tractor trailer catches fire on I-26

Cleveland Police released body camera video from a visit to the home of Larissa Rodriguez to question her about her then missing 5-year-old son Dec. 18, 2017.More >>
Cleveland Police released body camera video from a visit to the home of Larissa Rodriguez to question her about her then missing 5-year-old son Dec. 18, 2017.More >>
A local family is mourning the loss of an 11-year-old girl who died unexpectedly just a few days ago. Janiyah Taylor passed away Monday morning in her sleep.More >>
A local family is mourning the loss of an 11-year-old girl who died unexpectedly just a few days ago. Janiyah Taylor passed away Monday morning in her sleep.More >>
An Uber driver is accused of secretly videotaping a sexual encounter with a 19-year-old woman he had picked up in Wrightsville Beach, according to the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office.More >>
An Uber driver is accused of secretly videotaping a sexual encounter with a 19-year-old woman he had picked up in Wrightsville Beach, according to the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office.More >>
A man was arrested on Wednesday after police said he tried to steal a silver truck with a toddler inside, all while the child's mother was clinging to the vehicle, trying to stop him.More >>
A man was arrested on Wednesday after police said he tried to steal a silver truck with a toddler inside, all while the child's mother was clinging to the vehicle, trying to stop him.More >>
South Korean President Moon Jae-in says a planned summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will be a "historical milestone".More >>
South Korean President Moon Jae-in says a planned summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will be a "historical milestone".More >>
Authorities in Florida are releasing the panicked 911 calls related last month's deadly school shooting as a gun-control bill sits on the governor's desk.More >>
Authorities in Florida are releasing the panicked 911 calls related last month's deadly school shooting as a gun-control bill sits on the governor's desk.More >>
Trump tariffs on aluminum and steel imports dismay U.S. trading partners and industries.More >>
Trump tariffs on aluminum and steel imports dismay U.S. trading partners and industries.More >>
Business leaders continue to sound the alarm about the potential economic fallout from tariffs, with some raising the specter of a global trade war.More >>
Business leaders continue to sound the alarm about the potential economic fallout from tariffs, with some raising the specter of a global trade war.More >>
A tractor trailer is on fire on I-26 West near St. Andrews Road.More >>
A tractor trailer is on fire on I-26 West near St. Andrews Road.More >>
The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New England.More >>
The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New England.More >>
Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office and South Carolina Forestry Commission officials do not believe any of the wildfires in Fairfield County were the result of arson.More >>
Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office and South Carolina Forestry Commission officials do not believe any of the wildfires in Fairfield County were the result of arson.More >>
High pressure will start to move away from us today as a storm system to our west quickly gets stronger and moves east.More >>
High pressure will start to move away from us today as a storm system to our west quickly gets stronger and moves east.More >>
The South Korean delegation was at the White House to tell officials about the country's recent talks with North Korea.More >>
The South Korean delegation was at the White House to tell officials about the country's recent talks with North Korea.More >>