Tractor trailer catches fire on I-26

A tractor-trailer caught fire on I-26 West near St. Andrews Road early Friday morning.

The driver of the truck does not have any injuries. No one else was hurt.

Expect delays as Irmo Fire Department and Columbia Fire Department clear the scene. There is no word yet on what caused the fire.

One lane is still closed to traffic.

