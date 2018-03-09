FIRST ALERT: Rain on the way for Sunday

A Freeze WARNING is in effect until 8 a.m.

It’s cold again this morning with at or below freezing temperatures across the Midlands. High pressure will start to move away from us today as a storm system to our west quickly gets stronger and moves east.



Increasing clouds today will give way to widespread rain and a few scattered thunderstorms on Sunday. The timing of the system could be a bit tricky.

If it continues to move quickly, rain will start Sunday morning and end by Sunday evening. If it slows down and the system basically splits into two systems, we could see showers continue into Monday morning.

This is something to watch over the next 48 hours.

High pressure is back for a cold repeat performance next week as cool air returns for well below normal temperatures through much of the week ahead.

Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny and cool. High near 60



Tonight: Mostly cloudy, not as cold. Lows in the lower 40s



Saturday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and much warmer. Slight chance of showers by late evening. Highs lower 70s. Rain chance 20%



Sunday: Periods of showers and rain. Scattered thunderstorms. Highs middle 60s. Rain chance 80%

