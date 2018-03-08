Midlands teachers take pie to the face for charitable cause - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Midlands teachers take pie to the face for charitable cause

By Samantha Bleiweis, Anchor/Reporter
Connect
Raising big bucks and getting to throw a pie in their favorite teachers’ faces. That’s how Airport High School students spent their lunch hour Wednesday. (Source: WIS) Raising big bucks and getting to throw a pie in their favorite teachers’ faces. That’s how Airport High School students spent their lunch hour Wednesday. (Source: WIS)
WEST COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Raising big bucks and getting to throw a pie in their favorite teachers’ faces. That’s how Airport High School students spent their lunch hour Wednesday.

For $5 students got a tin full of good old-fashioned whipped cream to stuff in their teacher’s face.

Airport High School is part of Lexington School District Two. That fundraiser, and so many other activities throughout the week at the school, are aimed at raising money for Camp Kemo through Palmetto Health.

"Last year we were given the chance to go to Camp Kemo and see where our money went,” said one student. “And it was hot that day, but I had chills the entire time to get to see the impact on these kids lives."

A summer camp for kids with cancer is Camp Kemo’s largest program, but it’s one of many things Camp Kemo offers year-round to kids with cancer and their families. You can learn more by clicking here. 

The leader of the group of students who put on the annual charity drive is teacher and Student Activities director, Daniel Bailey.

"There’s not another place like Airport High School,” Bailey said. “The students here have been doing this for 24 years.  They've been doing this solidly. Their heart is truly in this school. There's no other place like it."

There’s a different activity for every day of the week. The students hope to raise $60,000.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • Former Trump campaign chairman pleads not guilty to charges

    Former Trump campaign chairman pleads not guilty to charges

    Thursday, March 8 2018 5:48 PM EST2018-03-08 22:48:09 GMT
    Friday, March 9 2018 12:04 AM EST2018-03-09 05:04:44 GMT

    President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman has pleaded not guilty on charges including tax evasion and bank fraud.

    More >>

    President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman has pleaded not guilty on charges including tax evasion and bank fraud.

    More >>

  • Trump orders stiff trade tariffs, unswayed by grim warnings

    Trump orders stiff trade tariffs, unswayed by grim warnings

    Thursday, March 8 2018 12:42 AM EST2018-03-08 05:42:30 GMT
    Thursday, March 8 2018 11:53 PM EST2018-03-09 04:53:43 GMT
    (AP Photo/Susan Walsh). White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders listens to a reporter's question during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, March 7, 2018.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders listens to a reporter's question during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, March 7, 2018.

    Business leaders continue to sound the alarm about the potential economic fallout from tariffs, with some raising the specter of a global trade war. 

    More >>

    Business leaders continue to sound the alarm about the potential economic fallout from tariffs, with some raising the specter of a global trade war. 

    More >>

  • The Latest: British police say 21 people have medical care

    The Latest: British police say 21 people have medical care

    Thursday, March 8 2018 6:54 AM EST2018-03-08 11:54:00 GMT
    Thursday, March 8 2018 11:34 PM EST2018-03-09 04:34:44 GMT
    (Andrew Matthews/PA via AP). Police officers seal off a cul-de-sac in Salisbury, England, near to the home of former Russian ex-spy Sergei Skripal as a nerve agent is believed to have been used to critically injure him and his daughter Yulia. Britain's...(Andrew Matthews/PA via AP). Police officers seal off a cul-de-sac in Salisbury, England, near to the home of former Russian ex-spy Sergei Skripal as a nerve agent is believed to have been used to critically injure him and his daughter Yulia. Britain's...
    British Home Secretary Amber Rudd says a former Russian spy and his daughter, who were poisoned with a nerve agent, are in a critical but stable condition.More >>
    British Home Secretary Amber Rudd says a former Russian spy and his daughter, who were poisoned with a nerve agent, are in a critical but stable condition.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly