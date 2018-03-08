TBI's: the bumps, the bruises and the long term brain effects

Cleveland Police released body camera video from a visit to the home of Larissa Rodriguez to question her about her then missing 5-year-old son Dec. 18, 2017.More >>
A local family is mourning the loss of an 11-year-old girl who died unexpectedly just a few days ago. Janiyah Taylor passed away Monday morning in her sleep.More >>
Just seven days after Aynor Middle School student Taylor Ibarra committed suicide, another young teen attending the same school attempted to do the same thing.More >>
Investigators say they have found a body and believe it to be that of 7-month-old Jody Minjarez, the center of an Oklahoma Amber Alert issued Wednesday.More >>
Coca-Cola is planning to launch its first alcoholic drink.More >>
Business leaders continue to sound the alarm about the potential economic fallout from tariffs, with some raising the specter of a global trade war.More >>
The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New England.More >>
All eyes now turn to Florida Gov. Rick Scott, who has declined to say if he will sign a school safety bill with new restrictions on rifle sales and a program to arm some teachers.More >>
Nearly 24 hours after the state Supreme Court affirmed that the South Carolina Department of Revenue does have authority to investigate Richland County’s penny tax program for improper spending, the county still hasn’t said anything publicly about the surprise ruling or addressed what it’ll do next.More >>
For $5 students got a tin full of good old-fashioned whipped cream to stuff in their teacher’s face. Airport High School is part of Lexington School District Two.More >>
The South Korean delegation was at the White House to tell officials about the country's recent talks with North Korea.More >>
March is Brain Injury Awareness month and doctors at Palmetto Health know many people are getting ready to hit the roadways for spring trips.More >>
The Saluda County Council said it can’t do anything when it comes to growing amounts of litter throughout the county, especially the litter located on private property.More >>
