Deputies: 3rd suspect wanted in the shooting of Sumter 7-year-old arrested

First cousins share only about 12.5 percent of their DNA, and it’s estimated that 4 to 7 percent of children born to them are likely to have birth defects.More >>
A local family is mourning the loss of an 11-year-old girl who died unexpectedly just a few days ago. Janiyah Taylor passed away Monday morning in her sleep.More >>
The South Korean delegation was at the White House to tell officials about the country's recent talks with North Korea.More >>
Cleveland Police released body camera video from a visit to the home of Larissa Rodriguez to question her about her then missing 5-year-old son Dec. 18, 2017.More >>
A Facebook post documenting a classic 42-year-old message in the bottle from the Upstate is going viral.More >>
Business leaders continue to sound the alarm about the potential economic fallout from tariffs, with some raising the specter of a global trade war.More >>
The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New England.More >>
All eyes now turn to Florida Gov. Rick Scott, who has declined to say if he will sign a school safety bill with new restrictions on rifle sales and a program to arm some teachers.More >>
March is Brain Injury Awareness month and doctors at Palmetto Health know many people are getting ready to hit the roadways for spring trips.More >>
Nearly 24 hours after the state Supreme Court affirmed that the South Carolina Department of Revenue does have authority to investigate Richland County’s penny tax program for improper spending, the county still hasn’t said anything publicly about the surprise ruling or addressed what it’ll do next.More >>
The Saluda County Council said it can’t do anything when it comes to growing amounts of litter throughout the county, especially the litter located on private property.More >>
An anonymous tipster has led to the arrest of a third person wanted in the shooting of a 7-year-old in Sumter, the sheriff's office said Thursday evening.More >>
To keep your child safe at school, some hope to transform entrances with metal detectors and stop weapons from getting inside classrooms.More >>
