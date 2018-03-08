Deputies: 3rd suspect wanted in the shooting of Sumter 7-year-old arrested

Rodney Jermaine Burgess, 33, was arrested without incident in connection with the Feb. 1 shooting in the 5800 block of Broad Street in Sumter. (Source: Sumter-Lee Detention Center)

An anonymous tipster has led to the arrest of a third person wanted in the shooting of a 7-year-old in Sumter, the sheriff's office said Thursday evening.

Rodney Jermaine Burgess, 33, was arrested without incident in connection with the Feb. 1 shooting in the 5800 block of Broad Street in Sumter. He is charged with breach of trust; larceny for failure to return a rented object and obstruction of justice. More charges are pending.

Kimberly Denise Burgess, 30, turned herself in on Tuesday after seeing media reports that she had outstanding warrants. The Burgesses are spouses.

Aireal Lakeia Johnson, 24, of Sumter, was charged with four counts of being an accessory after the fact of attempted murder and discharging a firearm into a dwelling; criminal conspiracy; breach of trust; larceny for failure to return a rented object and obstruction of Justice.

The shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 1 when someone fired several shots at a home in the 5800 block of Broad Street. One of the bullets struck a 7-year-old boy in the leg. No one else was injured, despite two other bullet holes found in the home's interior.

Investigators discovered that the suspect vehicle was a 2017 Jeep and was rented through a fraudulent insurance policy under Johnson's name. Johnson admitted to the conspiracy for fraud and also identified the Burgesses.

