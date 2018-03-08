Officials announce increase for USC football season ticket prices

South Carolina enters the field to 2001 before the Vanderbilt game in Columbia, S.C. on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017. (Travis Bell/SIDELINE CAROLINA)

After a successful 9-4 season, season tickets for South Carolina football will be a little more expensive.

On Thursday, officials announced a price increase for the 2018 season that will raise season ticket prices by $50. A year ago, the price for South Carolina football season tickets ranked ninth among all SEC programs.

"This additional revenue will help sustain the cost of attendance requirements for more than 500+ student-athletes, retain the tremendous coaches we have here, continue to build and maintain top-notch facilities and fund all of our athletic programs as we compete for SEC and national championships," said South Carolina Director of Athletics Ray Tanner.

The price increase is the first one since 2013. However, officials say the Gamecocks season ticket prices will remain “in the middle of the SEC” even with the rise in season ticket prices.

"The cost to compete and win at the highest levels has undoubtedly increased," Tanner said. "The increases in football season ticket prices came after careful deliberation and discussion regarding the impact on our fans. The successes that we have shared and the quality of the student-athlete experience here is in large part because of you - our fans. I believe the best is still yet to come."

South Carolina begins the 2018 season at home against Coastal Carolina on September 1.

