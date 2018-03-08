Series between USC, Princeton to now be played in two days

If you had plans to head out to Founders Park on Sunday to watch the Gamecocks play against Princeton, you’re going to want to change those plans.

The Gamecocks and Tigers will now play a doubleheader on Saturday instead of playing their third game of the series on Sunday. The change was made by team officials on Thursday. The first game of the doubleheader will take place at 1 p.m. with the second game starting 40 minutes after the conclusion of Game 1.

Officials said the move was made due to Sunday’s forecast. According to the WIS First Alert Weather Team, there is a 70 percent chance of rain on Sunday.

Tickets purchased for Sunday’s contest will be honored on Saturday for the doubleheader. Fans who only have tickets for Saturday may stay for the second game in the standing room only sections of the ballpark. Fans with tickets for Sunday’s game may come for the first game and watch from the standing room only sections as well.

Season ticket holders are asked to bring both tickets for the Saturday and Sunday games to the stadium.

This is the third schedule change for the Gamecocks this week. Weather forced Tuesday's game in Charlotte between USC and Appalachian State to be cancelled. The Gamecocks also moved up the start time of their Wednesday contest against North Carolina A&T from 7 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.