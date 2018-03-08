Town of Chapin breaks ground on new wastewater plant

A groundbreaking ceremony held Wednesday for the expansion of the Town of Chapin's wastewater treatment plant.

The expansion will bring the treatment facility in line with the State Department of Health's new guidelines for discharges into the public water system.

Mayor David Knight says the old wastewater system is outdated, and the Town has been working for years now to provide the much-needed upgrade.

"It's probably been in process since about 2000, but I'm not really aware of it until maybe the last 8 or 10 years, but in the last few years, it's been ongoing, and we've been going gang-buster and we're very happy to have this project finally underway," Knight said.

Mayor Knight says construction on the new facility should take about 18 months to complete.

Completion of the expansion will increase the facility's capacity to 2.4 million gallons a day.

