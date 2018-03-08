Town of Chapin breaks ground on new wastewater plant - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Town of Chapin breaks ground on new wastewater plant

A groundbreaking ceremony held Wednesday for the expansion of the Town of Chapin's wastewater treatment plant. A groundbreaking ceremony held Wednesday for the expansion of the Town of Chapin's wastewater treatment plant.
CHAPIN, SC (WIS) -

A groundbreaking ceremony held Wednesday for the expansion of the Town of Chapin's wastewater treatment plant.

The expansion will bring the treatment facility in line with the State Department of Health's new guidelines for discharges into the public water system.

Mayor David Knight says the old wastewater system is outdated, and the Town has been working for years now to provide the much-needed upgrade.

"It's probably been in process since about 2000, but I'm not really aware of it until maybe the last 8 or 10 years, but in the last few years, it's been ongoing, and we've been going gang-buster and we're very happy to have this project finally underway," Knight said. 

Mayor Knight says construction on the new facility should take about 18 months to complete.

Completion of the expansion will increase the facility's capacity to 2.4 million gallons a day.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • Northeast tries to dig out, power up after latest storm

    Northeast tries to dig out, power up after latest storm

    Thursday, March 8 2018 12:32 AM EST2018-03-08 05:32:56 GMT
    Thursday, March 8 2018 6:57 PM EST2018-03-08 23:57:44 GMT
    (Bob Karp/The Record via AP). Residents on Mills Street dig out their car after a snowstorm dumped over a foot of snow around the area Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Morristown, N.J. The storm carrying wind, rain and heavy snow was expected to continue i...(Bob Karp/The Record via AP). Residents on Mills Street dig out their car after a snowstorm dumped over a foot of snow around the area Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Morristown, N.J. The storm carrying wind, rain and heavy snow was expected to continue i...

    The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New England.

    More >>

    The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New England.

    More >>

  • Florida governor won't say whether he will sign gun bill

    Florida governor won't say whether he will sign gun bill

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 11:12 PM EST2018-03-08 04:12:27 GMT
    Thursday, March 8 2018 6:56 PM EST2018-03-08 23:56:45 GMT
    (Scott Keeler/Tampa Bay Times via AP). Rep. Jose Oliva, R- Miami Lakes, front, and other members of the Florida House, applaud Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School parent Andrew Pollack, who's daughter, Meadow Pollack, was killed in the school shooting...(Scott Keeler/Tampa Bay Times via AP). Rep. Jose Oliva, R- Miami Lakes, front, and other members of the Florida House, applaud Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School parent Andrew Pollack, who's daughter, Meadow Pollack, was killed in the school shooting...

    All eyes now turn to Florida Gov. Rick Scott, who has declined to say if he will sign a school safety bill with new restrictions on rifle sales and a program to arm some teachers.

    More >>

    All eyes now turn to Florida Gov. Rick Scott, who has declined to say if he will sign a school safety bill with new restrictions on rifle sales and a program to arm some teachers.

    More >>

  • Richland County calls for rare Friday meeting to address penny crisis

    Richland County calls for rare Friday meeting to address penny crisis

    Thursday, March 8 2018 6:57 PM EST2018-03-08 23:57:03 GMT

    Nearly 24 hours after the state Supreme Court affirmed that the South Carolina Department of Revenue does have authority to investigate Richland County’s penny tax program for improper spending, the county still hasn’t said anything publicly about the surprise ruling or addressed what it’ll do next. 

    More >>

    Nearly 24 hours after the state Supreme Court affirmed that the South Carolina Department of Revenue does have authority to investigate Richland County’s penny tax program for improper spending, the county still hasn’t said anything publicly about the surprise ruling or addressed what it’ll do next. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly