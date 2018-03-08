UPDATE: 13-year-old with autism who fled Newberry Middle School found safe

A 13-year-old student with autism who went missing from a Midlands middle school has now been located, according to law enforcement officials.

The Newberry County Sheriff's Office said Alexander Jennings Ware, or better known as AJ, ran out from a Newberry Middle School classroom just after 1 p.m. Thursday.

There was never any danger to the school or other children, according to Sheriff Lee Foster. The City of Newberry Police, SLED, local first responders, and school officials participated in the search.

The child was found and was uninjured.

