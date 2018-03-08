Police: Woman accused of striking child, 7, at Midlands school over incident involving her child

The Sumter Police Department has arrested a 29-year-old woman and accused her of striking a child in the face at an elementary school.

According to SPD, Cheneathia Caesar is charged with three counts of third degree assault and battery in connection with the March 7 incident.

SPD investigators say Caesar appeared on the campus of Kingsbury Elementary School with her 8-year-old daughter around 7:30 a.m. when she spotted a 7-year-old student her daughter said was throwing pencils at her.

That's when Caesar, according to police, began yelling at the other child while two teachers tried to stop her.

The incident spilled further out of control, police said, when Caesar pushed the teachers out of the way and struck the child in her face.

Caesar was immediately detained by an off-duty officer who happened to be on campus at the time.

Sumter County School District officials released a statement on the incident Thursday.

"Law enforcement was notified immediately about Wednesday’s situation at Kingsbury Elementary School and was present at the school today. Our first and most important priority is the safety of our students and staff. We are thankful to the Sumter Police Department for their swift and vigilant response," spokeswoman Shelly Galloway said.

The investigation continues.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.