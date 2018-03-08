TALK OF THE TOWN: Free money is available for your school!

Cleveland Police released body camera video from a visit to the home of Larissa Rodriguez to question her about her then missing 5-year-old son Dec. 18, 2017.More >>
Cleveland Police released body camera video from a visit to the home of Larissa Rodriguez to question her about her then missing 5-year-old son Dec. 18, 2017.More >>
Cuddly Helena was returned to an Atlanta animal shelter because her new owners thought she was "too nice."More >>
Cuddly Helena was returned to an Atlanta animal shelter because her new owners thought she was "too nice."More >>
The family says it wasn’t until they sat down for a serving that they noticed the cereal had a “best by” date of 1997.More >>
The family says it wasn’t until they sat down for a serving that they noticed the cereal had a “best by” date of 1997.More >>
First cousins share only about 12.5 percent of their DNA, and it’s estimated that 4 to 7 percent of children born to them are likely to have birth defects.More >>
First cousins share only about 12.5 percent of their DNA, and it’s estimated that 4 to 7 percent of children born to them are likely to have birth defects.More >>
The Mississippi River continues to rise at the Carrollton Gauge after gain four feet of water in the last 10 days.More >>
The Mississippi River continues to rise at the Carrollton Gauge after gain four feet of water in the last 10 days.More >>
Business leaders continue to sound the alarm about the potential economic fallout from tariffs, with some raising the specter of a global trade war.More >>
Business leaders continue to sound the alarm about the potential economic fallout from tariffs, with some raising the specter of a global trade war.More >>
The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New England.More >>
The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New England.More >>
All eyes now turn to Florida Gov. Rick Scott, who has declined to say if he will sign a school safety bill with new restrictions on rifle sales and a program to arm some teachers.More >>
All eyes now turn to Florida Gov. Rick Scott, who has declined to say if he will sign a school safety bill with new restrictions on rifle sales and a program to arm some teachers.More >>
A groundbreaking ceremony held Wednesday for the expansion of the Town of Chapin's wastewater treatment plant.More >>
A groundbreaking ceremony held Wednesday for the expansion of the Town of Chapin's wastewater treatment plant.More >>
A 13-year-old student with autism who went missing from a Midlands middle school has now been located, according to law enforcement officials.More >>
A 13-year-old student with autism who went missing from a Midlands middle school has now been located, according to law enforcement officials.More >>
Cuddly Helena was returned to an Atlanta animal shelter because her new owners thought she was "too nice."More >>
Cuddly Helena was returned to an Atlanta animal shelter because her new owners thought she was "too nice."More >>
The Sumter Police Department has arrested a 29-year-old woman and accused her of striking a child in the face at an elementary school.More >>
The Sumter Police Department has arrested a 29-year-old woman and accused her of striking a child in the face at an elementary school.More >>
There's a chance for our local schools to get free money to go toward students being healthier.More >>
There's a chance for our local schools to get free money to go toward students being healthier.More >>
The Saluda County Council said it can’t do anything when it comes to growing amounts of litter throughout the county, especially the litter located on private property.More >>
The Saluda County Council said it can’t do anything when it comes to growing amounts of litter throughout the county, especially the litter located on private property.More >>