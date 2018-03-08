Midlands woman receives new car donation

One Midlands woman and her family were surprised with a new car on Wednesday.

The Cooperative Ministry in Columbia says it sometimes gets a reliable car that can be donated to a Midlands family needing transportation to and from work.

"This is the first car we've given away in 2018, but last year we gave away 20 cars to people on our waiting list for Autos for Opportunities and we currently have 25 more people who are on the waiting list to receive cars," Autos for Opportunities spokesperson Jessica Grote said. "So we need more donations like this one that we can give away."

The car is a 2007 Honda Accord.

To donate, visit The Cooperative Ministry website.

