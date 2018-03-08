Register today for LMC's Heart and Sole Run! - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Register today for LMC's Heart and Sole Run!

(Source: LMC) (Source: LMC)

Register today for the Lexington Medical Center Heart & Sole Women’s Five Miler, scheduled for Saturday, April 21 in Columbia. The all-women race raises awareness that heart disease is the #1 killer of women and celebrates the power of a healthy lifestyle. HeartAndSolerun.com

