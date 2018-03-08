Colorectal cancer IS preventable if caught early! - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Colorectal cancer IS preventable if caught early!

Colorectal cancer is the second most commonly diagnosed cancer in South Carolina. But it’s also one of the most preventable forms of cancer – and treatable when detected early. Begin having a colonoscopy at age 50. Lexington Medical Center is lit up in blue this month to raise awareness about colorectal cancer. #ItsOurFightToo

