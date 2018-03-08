Colorectal cancer IS preventable if caught early!

Colorectal cancer is the second most commonly diagnosed cancer in South Carolina. But it’s also one of the most preventable forms of cancer – and treatable when detected early. Begin having a colonoscopy at age 50. Lexington Medical Center is lit up in blue this month to raise awareness about colorectal cancer. #ItsOurFightToo
