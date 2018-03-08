Lexington’s The Fresh Market is not opening in 2018 - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Lexington’s The Fresh Market is not opening in 2018

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
Connect

Corporate leaders for The Fresh Market have opted not to open the Sunset Boulevard location in 2018 as part of a larger plan to “focus on improving core operations within its existing footprint,” a company spokesman said.

Read more from our friends at Palmetto Weekend.

Powered by Frankly