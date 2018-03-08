RCSD: Carjacking victim stabbed, taken to hospital with serious injuries

Richland County Sheriff's Department responded to the 1600 block of Bluff Road around 3 a.m. Thursday morning in reference to a stabbing.

According to RCSD Deputy Katelyn Jasak, police arrived and found a victim laying in the road. The person had been stabbed in the upper body and was taken to Palmetto Health Richland with serious injuries.

Investigators say that the victim was involved in a carjacking.

The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

