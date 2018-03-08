Rep. Mark Sanford: Trump's alleged affair and pay-off to porn star is 'deeply troubling'

Former South Carolina governor and current Congressman Mark Sanford says the alleged affair between President Donald Trump and porn star Stormy Daniels is "deeply troubling."

In remarks to the Washington Post, Sanford, who battled and weathered his own affair as the Palmetto State's governor, is not necessarily troubled by the affair itself, but the supposed "hush money" paid to Daniels by Trump's attorney, Michael Cohen.

"I believe that we need to recognize that everybody makes mistakes," Sanford said. "And everybody does things that at some point they'll regret in life. That's part of the human condition. We ought to afford grace to the other. That having been said, what we can't do in the body politic is whitewash the past or be purely tribal in our thinking. Wherein, let's reverse the shoes. If it was a Democratic president and hush money had been paid in the campaign, there would be a series of hearings going on."

Sanford pressed on and said that the silence surrounding the alleged affair and pay off in exchange for Daniels' silence on the matter is troubling.

"The problem is now that nobody knows nothing about nothing," Sanford said. "It's like $130,000 went, but we don't acknowledge anything. The two don't go together. And so as I say, it's either hush money, which we should all be concerned about whether in a campaign cycle or elected office. This isn't ancient history. This is recent history. And it's part of a larger pattern on this front. It's not a one-off. So, I think it's troubling at many different levels and we out to call it as such."

Daniels filed a lawsuit against the president saying the 2016 non-disclosure agreement she signed to prevent her from talking about the affair is void because the president did not personally sign it -- his attorney, Cohen, did on his behalf.

Cohen said he paid Daniels $130,000 of his own money.

Trump, through Cohen, has denied the affair.

Daniels is appearing in Myrtle Beach this weekend at Thee Dollhouse, a strip club, as part of her "Make America Horny Again" tour.

