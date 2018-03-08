Lanes back open after 6 car collision on I-20 - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Lanes back open after 6 car collision on I-20

By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
A collision on I-20 near HWY 6 caused delays Thursday morning. (WIS) A collision on I-20 near HWY 6 caused delays Thursday morning. (WIS)
Lanes are now back open after a collision on I-20 Eastbound caused delays from Longs Pond Road to South Lake Drive on Thursday morning. 

The incident involved 6 cars. There are no reported injuries at this time. 

WIS will continue to update this story.

