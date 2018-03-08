Reported injuries in Lexington crash, roadways back open

A crash in Lexington County blocked lanes of traffic Thursday morning. (WIS)

Roadways are now back open following a crash in Lexington County near Smith Pond Road and Persimmon Lane.

The incident occurred at 6:42 a.m.

There are reported injuries. The extent of those injuries are unknown at this time.

WIS will continue to update this story.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.