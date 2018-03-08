Reported injuries in Lexington crash, roadways back open

First cousins share only about 12.5 percent of their DNA, and it’s estimated that 4 to 7 percent of children born to them are likely to have birth defects.More >>
First cousins share only about 12.5 percent of their DNA, and it’s estimated that 4 to 7 percent of children born to them are likely to have birth defects.More >>
The suspect faces charges of first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon.More >>
The suspect faces charges of first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon.More >>
One student died from a shooting at Huffman High School.More >>
One student died from a shooting at Huffman High School.More >>
Some Emperor penguins took up interest a camera when Eddie Gault, an Australian Antarctic expeditioner, left it on the ice.More >>
Some Emperor penguins took up interest a camera when Eddie Gault, an Australian Antarctic expeditioner, left it on the ice.More >>
Just seven days after Aynor Middle School student Taylor Ibarra committed suicide, another young teen attending the same school attempted to do the same thing.More >>
Just seven days after Aynor Middle School student Taylor Ibarra committed suicide, another young teen attending the same school attempted to do the same thing.More >>
Business leaders continue to sound the alarm about the potential economic fallout from tariffs, with some raising the specter of a global trade war.More >>
Business leaders continue to sound the alarm about the potential economic fallout from tariffs, with some raising the specter of a global trade war.More >>
Richland County Sheriff's Department responded to the 1600 block of Bluff Road around 3 a.m. Thursday morning in reference to a stabbing.More >>
Richland County Sheriff's Department responded to the 1600 block of Bluff Road around 3 a.m. Thursday morning in reference to a stabbing.More >>
The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New England.More >>
The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New England.More >>
State lawmakers are looking to give more teeth to state law when it comes to threats against schools.More >>
State lawmakers are looking to give more teeth to state law when it comes to threats against schools.More >>
All eyes now turn to Florida Gov. Rick Scott, who has declined to say if he will sign a school safety bill with new restrictions on rifle sales and a program to arm some teachers.More >>
All eyes now turn to Florida Gov. Rick Scott, who has declined to say if he will sign a school safety bill with new restrictions on rifle sales and a program to arm some teachers.More >>
Former South Carolina governor and current Congressman Mark Sanford says the alleged affair between President Donald Trump and porn star Stormy Daniels is "deeply troubling."More >>
Former South Carolina governor and current Congressman Mark Sanford says the alleged affair between President Donald Trump and porn star Stormy Daniels is "deeply troubling."More >>
A collision on I-20 Eastbound is causing delays from Longs Pond Road to South Lake Drive.More >>
A collision on I-20 Eastbound is causing delays from Longs Pond Road to South Lake Drive.More >>
FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 A.M. ON FRIDAY FOR ALL COUNTIES IN THE MIDLANDSMore >>
FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 A.M. ON FRIDAY FOR ALL COUNTIES IN THE MIDLANDSMore >>
Some Emperor penguins took up interest a camera when Eddie Gault, an Australian Antarctic expeditioner, left it on the ice.More >>
Some Emperor penguins took up interest a camera when Eddie Gault, an Australian Antarctic expeditioner, left it on the ice.More >>
WATCH LIVE: Brush fire on I-20 near Clemson Rd. is causing traffic delays South Carolina Department of Transportation is reporting a brush fire on I-20 near Clemson Rd. Smoke is causing traffic delays. WIS will continue to update this story. Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.More >>
WATCH LIVE: Brush fire on I-20 near Clemson Rd. is causing traffic delays South Carolina Department of Transportation is reporting a brush fire on I-20 near Clemson Rd. Smoke is causing traffic delays. WIS will continue to update this story. Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.More >>